Bill to consider collegiate athletes to be paid taken up at the Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A bill that would allow student athletes to make money off their name, image or likeness will make it’s second stop at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 60 which is authorized by Senator Patrick Connick, was filed more than a year ago but was put on hold due to the pandemic.

The bill has already been unanimously approved by the Senate Education Committee back in April.

Now it’ll be debated in the Senate Finance Committee.

The bill would allow collegiate athletes the chance to essentially earn money through endorsements while in school.

The measure also would let athletes hire an agent while in college.

This comes as part of an ongoing national debate over compensation for college athletes.

So far 13 states have signed similar bills into law, allowing those athletes to profit.

The NCAA is lobbying for more states to pass legislation.

If passed in Louisiana, the bill would take effect in June.

The bill will taken up at 12 p.m.