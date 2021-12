NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Let the good times roll this New Year's day all the over to the West Coast. California is going to get a taste of Louisiana Flavor.

Rolling down the streets in Cali, the Louisiana 'Feed Your Soul' float will be featured in the annual Rose Parade. On Thanksgiving Day, the nation got a dose of Louisiana flavor at the Macy's Parade in New York with the 'Celebration Gator' Float. Now, that flavor is headed to Pasadena, California.