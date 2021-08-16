AP sources: Seven people dead at Kabul airport amid evacuation chaos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Washington state prison inmate was sentenced to another 24 years in prison on top of his current sentence after he killed his cellmate, the man who raped his younger sister.

KHQ reported that Shane Goldsby, 26, beat 70-year-old Robert Munger to death in July 2020 at the Airway Heights Correction Center in Airway Heights, Washington.