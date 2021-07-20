AG Jeff Landry issues statement following DACA ruling

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. The Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water was blocked Tuesday, June 15, 2021, by a federal judge in Louisiana. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed in March by Louisiana’s Republican attorney general, Jeff Landry and officials in 12 other states. Doughty’s ruling granting a preliminary injunction to those states said his order applies nationwide. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — AG Jeff Landry issued a statement after a Texas federal judge found the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program illegal.

“A federal judge has decided in our favor declaring DACA unlawful and ruling that the Department of Homeland Security can no longer approve new applicants into the program. This is a win not only for the rule of law; but also for Louisiana taxpayers who have been burdened with the costs of paying for education, health care, and other benefits for illegal immigrants who remained in our country under DACA’s protections. I am proud of the attorneys in my office who have been working to achieve this success. We will continue fighting to defend the separation of powers, preserve the rule of law, and end the unconstitutional DACA program.”

AG Jeff Landry, Louisiana Department of Justice

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News