AG Jeff Landry firmly opposes ‘unconstitutional’ firearm permits

Louisiana Joins 22 Other States In Legal Brief at U.S. Supreme Court...

BATON ROUGE, La. — Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined Louisiana to a coalition of 23 states in filing an amicus brief in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Corlett at the United States Supreme Court.

Landry and his colleagues argue that permitting law-abiding citizens to carry firearms in self-defense outside the home respects their fundamental rights and deters violent crime.

“Every American has a God-given, fundamental right to self-defense; whether a person is inside or outside his home has no bearing on that right,” said Landry. “New York’s restrictive policies decrease public safety and violate the Second Amendment.”

Joining Louisiana, Arizona, and Missouri in this legal brief are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.