WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement Friday morning explaining why he voted against same-sex marriage legislation.

Read his statement below:

“Gay marriage is legal in the U.S. as a result of the Obergefell decision. There is no indication whatsoever that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to overrule that case. So, what is the purpose of this legislation? It is a ‘solution’ in search of a problem—a problem that doesn’t exist.

“Passing this bill would allow the president, through an executive order, to use this act to do things that Congress never intended—which President Biden has done before.

“Additionally, an activist federal judge who does not respect the separation of powers could easily do the same thing. Those are real dangers in passing this legislation.”

Sen. John Kennedy