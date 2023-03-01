NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Organizers behind NOLATOYA, the effort to recall New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell, were back in court on Wednesday morning in a battle over the number of active voters in the city.

A settlement was issued in court with the judge ruling that roughly 25,000 Orleans Parish voters originally listed as active will be listed as inactive. This can include people who have died or moved out of the parish.

With an estimated 49,000 signatures needed at the launch of the campaign, recall organizers Eileen Carter and Belden Batiste say this settlement will lower the number of signatures needed for the recall, so they are calling it a win.

Carter tells WGNO that signing the petition is still an option for registered voters, however, they will first need to register to vote.

In response to the ruling, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office says the voter database is canvassed every year in May, which is when errors are noticed and fixed in the system.

Gregory Joseph, Director of Communications for City of New Orleans said in a statement,

“Any back room deals that results in tens of thousands of voters being disenfranchised in New Orleans is an assault on our democracy and an attack on black voting rights. Every concerned citizen should be concerned.”

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

