Police: Trucker failed to slow; woman dies in wreck

What's that sound you are hearing rounding the corner? That's the sound of anxious fans in the stands, hyped up players headed down entrance tunnels towards their fields of play and the excitement that is truly needed in these pandemic times . We give it a collective thumbs up all the way around! Football is back and even if it's just for several hours on any given day, it's back nonetheless. And it's back on WGNO-TV ABC. WGNO-TV ABC is excited for the broadcast of two thrilling matchups on the collegiate and professional level.

WGNO-TV ABC showcases college football right in our backyard as the The Tulane Green Wave welcomes the Navy Midshipmen Saturday September 19th at 11AM. Tulane looks to avenge last year's heartbreaking loss. As you recall, Navy edged Tulane with a 48 yard walk off field goal by kicker Bijan Nichols as time expired. That final score was 31-28. Tulane enters the season with high preseason praise, as eight Green Wave players were recognized with 10 spots on the 2020 Pro Football Focus Preseason All-AAC Team including running back Amare Jones, defensemen Patrick Johnson, Jaylon Monroe and Cameron Sample. The 2020 matchup will be the first for the Tulane Green Wave on WGNO-TV ABC in 40 years. Tune in early at 10:30AM with the WGNO Sportszone Pre Game Special hosted by our resident pro Ed Daniels.