Police searching for person of interest and vehicle used in afternoon murder

The NOPD needs help identifying a person of interest in a deadly shooting in the 3700 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

It happened around 3:19 this afternoon at Pelican Pointe Carwash.

Police say a man driving a stolen Honda Pilot pulled up next to the victim’s car, then opened fire multiple times. The suspect was wearing a dark color hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and dark shoes.

The Honda Pilot is silver and has Louisiana license plate ZRT457 with a bike rack on the back.

Dozens of people lined the street as police were investigating.

Christopher Miles who lives in the neighborhood said, “Must have been someone well loved,man, it just a crowds of people. Alot of people were weeping over what just happened. It’s definitely heartbroken because it’s not something happen everyday here. I feel like this is a loving place.”

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured person of interest and/or vehicle is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.