BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge are making a concerted effort to reach out to residents who are concerned about local safety and who are still grieving for the loved ones they’ve lost to gun violence and other crime-related incidents.

Nearly two months ago, on the night of Tuesday, April 12, three-year-old Devin Page was lying in bed when a stray bullet struck and killed the toddler.

The shooting occurred in the Fairfields area, shaking the local neighborhood and the entire Baton Rouge community.

This week, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) returned to the neighborhood for a Community Walk and Talk.

The officers struck up laid-back conversations with residents about any concerns related to their neighborhood.

BRPD’s weekly Walk and Talks are designed to bridge the communication gap that currently exists between local communities and law enforcement.

Image Credit: BRPD

Image Credit: BRPD

During a recent interview, Chief Murphy Paul said, “We cannot solve crimes without the community’s help.”

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, the capital area has lost a total of 62 lives to homicide since the start of 2022.

By continuing to engage with locals in one-on-one discussions, officials hope to encourage open communication and trust, all with the aim of reducing such statistics.