Police looking for seventh district car thieves

New Orleans – The NOPD needs help identifying and locating three subjects involved in an auto theft that happened last Thursday.

At around 4:00 p.m., the owner of the vehicle parked his car in front of his home located in the 4200 block of Lurline Street and left the keys inside. When the owner entered his house, three subjects walked past the vehicle, before two of them returned. One subject, wearing a red jacket and black pants, got into the car and drove off. The other subject, wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt with a yellow logo on front, followed the car on foot.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the subjects and/or the location of the pictured vehicle is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.