Police looking for Eighth district bike thief

New Orleans – The NOPD is asking for help identifying an unknown subject involved in a theft that happened Monday morning.

Just before noon, the subject stole a light blue tricycle from the intersection of Baronne and Girod Streets. The subject was last seen riding the tricycle down Baronne Street toward Calliope Street.

Anyone with information regarding the unknown subject or the location of the tricycle is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-7867.