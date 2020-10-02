Police K-9’s bark helps catch multiple suspects in Louisiana

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – A K-9 with the Thibodaux Police Department is receiving attention after helping apprehend seven suspects over the weekend.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, officers were asked to investigate “a report of subject’s entering an unoccupied building in the 600 Block of East 1st Street.”

Officers confirmed that multiple suspects entered the building through unsecured windows.

From there, one juvenile and six adults were taken into custody with the help of a police K-9’s bark command.

The seven suspects and their charges are listed are listed below:

Juvenile (W/M 17) of Houma, LA is charged with Criminal Trespass. The juvenile was booked and later released to his guardian.

Johnny Chaisson III (W/M 18) of Houma, LA is charged with Criminal Trespass & Controlled Dangerous Substances – Sale or Possession. Mr. Chaisson was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released.

Dylan Dantin (W/M 19) of Houma, LA is charged with Criminal Trespass. Mr. Dantin was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released.

Gavin Gargis (W/M 19) of Houma, LA is charged with Criminal Trespass. Mr. Gargis was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released.

Kobe Giroir (W/M 18) of Houma, LA is charged with Criminal Trespass. Mr. Giroir was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released.

Andrew Leboeuf (W/M 19) of Houma, LA is charged with Criminal Trespass. Mr. Leboeuf was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released.

Dylan Stone (W/M 20) of Houma, LA is charged with Criminal Trespass. Mr. Stone was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released.

After the apprehension of the suspects, “a K-9 search was conducted on the suspect’s vehicles, which rendered a positive alert to the odor of narcotics,” according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

A search was made of one of the vehicles and 26 grams of suspected marijuana were located after the owner of the vehicle confirmed narcotics were inside.