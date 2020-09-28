Police: fight over parking spaces leads to 1 dead, 2 injured in NE Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a homicide where multiple people were injured, including one person who died, in northeast Birmingham.

Around 2:15 p.m., Birmingham Police received a report of three people shot in the 3700 block of 42nd Street North.

Once officers arrived, they found the victim, Michael Alexander McGee, lying on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound, police say. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded and the victim was transported to UAB Hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Birmingham Police say the medical condition of the other two wounded victims is unknown at this time.

According to witnesses, police believe a disagreement occurred over parking spaces prior to shots being fired. Police do not have a suspect in custody, however, authorities will continue to investigate.

If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-2547777.

LATEST POSTS