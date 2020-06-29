Police chase involving a tractor trailer cab ends in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows police in pursuit of a tractor trailer cab Monday afternoon on Market Street in Kelayres, Schuylkill County.

At this time a truck matching that description is located in a lot near the Beech Street playground in Hazleton and there is a heavy police presence in the area.

Below is video sent to Eyewitness News by Justin Miller as the truck passed his vehicle in traffic:

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat is urging all residents to avoid the area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the area is in lock down as they negotiate with an armed man inside the truck.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest details on this unfolding story.