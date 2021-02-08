Police arrest armed robbery suspect wanted for several car jackings after he barricaded himself in Uptown house

NEW ORLEANS– NOPD arrested 24 year old Phillip Barbarian, who was wanted in connection with several car jackings from over the weekend, and another car jacking this morning.

Police say Barbarin barricaded himself in a home on the 2100 block of Audubon Street, for about 4 hours negotiators worked to get him out of the house and they say that everything ended peacefully with no shots fired. It is still unknown who’s residence he was barricading himself in.

The investigation began early this morning when NOPD was already investigating several car jackings that occurred over the weekend in the Uptown neighborhood near Tulane. NOPD says another car jacking took place on the 1900 block of Broadway around 8 this morning, then they found the stolen vehicle from that incident, and found out where Barbarin was hiding out. They already had an arrest warrant for him for the previous car jackings. In a few of those incidents, police say Barbarin shot at the victims.

Residents in the neighborhood were told to stay in their homes for their own protection while the SWAT roll and negotiation was being conducted.