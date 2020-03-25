Pandemic Plumbing 101: What Not To Flush.

What can go down your pipes.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Plumbing could be a problem.

"We are getting a lot of calls to unstop lines full of baby wipes. Now you went from one or two people in the house throughout the day to every bodies in there. So now the flow is increased tremendously and the house can't really handle that," explained Roni LaVenia, CEO of Rooter Man.

It's good to know before you go. These are the items that are on the "do not flush" list. Disinfectant wipes, baby wipes, Q-tips, dental floss, condoms, tampons. The one thing you can is toilet paper.

"So what happens is, people are using the wipes because they say "flushable" but, what's happening is you may have a potential problem down the road that you didn't know about and it's going to accelerate," said LaVenia.

Instead of fixing it yourself, consider calling an expert instead. If you do find yourself in an emergency situation, don't panic.

"Okay, if you do need to shut of the water for an emergency in your house, go to the front of your house and their should be a ball valve. You're going to turn it this way for the off position and this way for the on position," said they experts at Rooter Man.

Four things that you need to know: locate where your clean out is, find the emergency shut off, known if your water heater is gas or electric and where the shut off is for that too.

The Rooter Man teams says prep, plan and know what to do if something goes wrong.

"In plumbing, it's very simple. There's either too much water coming in or not enough water going out," LaVenia warned.

For advice or help with plumbing, visit RooterManCan.com.

