BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday, July 14, multiple explosions were reported at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine. All employees were accounted for with no injuries reported, and no damage outside the plant was reported. A fire, however, continued to burn for hours after the booms rocked nearby neighborhoods.



Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said about 9:20 p.m. several explosions happened in the facility’s glycol (antifreeze) area, causing a fire. As of about 10:50 p.m., he said there were no injuries and all workers were accounted for. Stassi said the cause of the explosion is unknown, but something in the process went wrong.

Iberville Parish Council Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a half-mile shelter-in-place radius for residents near the plant, which they said will stay in place until the fire is out.

That order was lifted around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15. According to the Council’s Facebook page, Dow assured them it was safe to lift the shelter-in-place order, and the company will keep monitoring air quality, as is the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and a third party.

What is glyclol? How can it affect me?

According to the CDC, ethylene glycol is a clear, colorless liquid with a thick texture like syrup. It’s usually dyed when used as antifreeze. The liquid, however, is used in a variety of products.

The most common danger is ingestion, and it’s sweet to taste. It can cause death if too much is eaten and shuts down the central nervous system, heart and kidneys.

The CDC says when it’s a liquid spray or mist, it can pollute crops, but it’s unlikely to cause harm as a vapor.

Breathing it reportedly could irritate eyes, lungs and mucous membranes. Per the CDC, exposure to more than 80 ppm can lead to “intolerable respiratory discomfort and cough.” Eye exposure to a vapor could have localized effects, but it’s not considered toxic.

To fight an ethylene glycol fire, the CDC says: “use ‘“’alcohol’”’ foam, dry chemical or carbon dioxide.” Water runoff should be kept out of sewers and water sources.

Fires involving the chemical should be isolated for half a mile in all directions.

