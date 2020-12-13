Plaquemine ferry out of service for two weeks

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD)-The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is stopping the Plaquemine ferry service for two weeks starting Dec. 11.

The temporary schedule will be as follows:

Monday – Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.; re-opens from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The temporary closing comes after COVID-19 staffing issues and the need of service since the complete outage of the Cameron ferry because of the recent storms in southwest Louisiana.

According to DOTD, the second Plaquemine ferry will be moved to Cameron while their current vessel is being repaired.