The De La Salle (DLS) Cavaliers are one of the few remaining Louisiana teams undefeated on the year, and they put that perfect mark on the line tonight against Jefferson Davis County (JDC) from Bassfield, Mississippi.

They also put Patrick “PJ” Martin on the field, and it’s safe to say that was enough to control the game and maintain a 28-6 halftime lead that included PJ Martin’s four-score first half on their way to a big 48-19 win over the Jaguars at Joe Yenni Stadium.

Martin did not play last week against Kenner Discovery, so he decided to drop two games’ worth of stats in one night. The state’s top tailback turned 18 rushes into 273 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Martin’s fifth score on the stat sheet was his first chronologically — a 82-yard kickoff return that came immediately after the game’s first huge play, JDC’s Tavarius Johnson 87-yard rushing touchdown.

All told, Martin finished the game with 23 total touches and 400 total yards.

Check back on WGNO.com/Sports or the WGNO News App for extended game highlights!