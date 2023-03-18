NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hundreds of pink warriors and supporters gathered at City Park for the Sista Strut breast cancer walk on Saturday (March 18th).

The 3k walk kicked off typical New Orleans style with the sound of a Brass band. The event also featured information on community resources in the New Orleans area.

The walk serves as the 7th annual affair from I-Heart radio designed to bring awareness to the effects of Breast Cancer within the black community.

