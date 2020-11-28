Picking the perfect Christmas tree at The Big Fat Christmas Tree Co.

NEW ORLEANS– The day after Thanksgiving is a busy day for Christmas tree lots, where folks are flocking to get their Christmas trees.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez takes us to The Big Fat Christmas Tree Co. in Metairie where families are picking out their trees.

The Kinler-Bozeman family is searching for their perfect Christmas tree.

“If you see it, you’re like that is going to be our tree. You kind of know,” Ella Bozeman said.

“The tree we picked has a good tip, so we could put a star on it,” Clay Kinler said.

At The Big Fat Christmas Tree Co. lot they have nearly 2,500 trees from Michigan to choose from.

Owner Danny McMyne says Thanksgiving weekend is their busiest for sales.

“We sell probably between 800 to 1,000 trees throughout the whole weekend,” he said.

He says this year families seem to have more of an urgency.

“I think everyone’s ready to get to some sort of normalcy. The faster Christmas comes, then the faster 2020 will be over,” McMyne said.

“We need Christmas more than ever in 2020 that’s for sure. We couldn’t wait to get our tree,” Monique Kinler said.

“Traditionally we always come here with my kids to this lot, the day after Thanksgiving,” Doug Kinler said.

This family’s tree is all picked out and ready to be tied to their car.

The Big Fat Christmas Tree Co. is located on the corner of Transcontinental and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie. They also deliver trees, and provide contact-less pick-up. For more information, click HERE.

When picking a Christmas tree Better Homes & Garden offers these tips:

If you have kids, lean towards pines or firs with soft needles. Bring some ornaments to make sure tree has enough empty spaces. Step back between 5-8 feet and look at tree from several angles. Check for shape, color, and fragrance.