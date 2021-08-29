Photos: Louisiana braces for impact from Ida

  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: A woman walks past a boarded-up business in the French Quarter prior to the arrival of Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The neighborhood is mostly quiet as residents of New Orleans continue to prepare, while the outer bands of Hurricane Ida begin to cut across the city. Ida is expected to make landfall as a category 4 storm later today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: A man runs through the rain prior to the arrival of Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The French Quarter is mostly quiet as residents of New Orleans continue to prepare, while the outer bands of Hurricane Ida begin to cut across the city. Ida is expected to make landfall as a category 4 storm later today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: People walk past a boarded up business in the French Quarter prior to the arrival of Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The neighborhood is mostly quiet as residents of New Orleans continue to prepare, while the outer bands of Hurricane Ida begin to cut across the city. Ida is expected to make landfall as a category 4 storm later today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: People walk in the French Quarter prior to the arrival of Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The neighborhood is mostly quiet as residents of New Orleans continue to prepare, while the outer bands of Hurricane Ida begin to cut across the city. Ida is expected to make landfall as a category 4 storm later today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: A person walks through the French Quarter ahead of Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Residents of New Orleans continue to prepare as the outer bands of the hurricane begin to cut across the city. Ida is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm later today. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: The streets are empty in the French Quarter ahead of Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Residents of New Orleans continue to prepare as the outer bands of the hurricane begin to cut across the city. Ida is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm later today. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
  • Water starts to rise over the Bayou Terrebonne in Montegut, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 before Hurricane Ida's expected landfall. - Hurricane Ida was upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it stayed on course to hit New Orleans with maximum sustained winds reaching 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said Sunday. Ida was due to make landfall on Sunday, 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city, flooding 80 percent of New Orleans, and leaving behind 1,800 casualties and billions of dollars in damage. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)
  • A cyclist rides their bike on Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 before the arrival of Hurricane Ida. - Hurricane Ida was upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it stayed on course to hit New Orleans with maximum sustained winds reaching 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said Sunday. Ida was due to make landfall on Sunday, 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city, flooding 80 percent of New Orleans, and leaving behind 1,800 casualties and billions of dollars in damage. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • People sit outside of the partially boarded up The Jimani bar on Chartres Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana on August 28, 2021 before the arrival of Hurricane Ida. - Owners were boarding up their shops and evacuations were underway on August 28, 2021 as Hurricane Ida was on a path to hit New Orleans 16 years to the day the southern US city was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida rapidly grew in strength early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just hours before hitting the Louisiana coast as emergency officials in the region grappled with opening shelters for displaced evacuees.

As Ida moved through some of the warmest ocean water in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico, its top winds grew by 45 mph (72 kph) to 150 mph (230 kph) in five hours. The system was expected to make landfall early Sunday afternoon on the exact date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.

The National Hurricane Center said Ida was expected to maintain its strength just 6 mph shy of a Category 5 hurricane until landfall. Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the United States: Michael in 2018, Andrew in 1992, Camille in 1969 and the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935. Both Michael and Andrew were upgraded to category 5 long after the storm hit with further review of damage.

Ida threatened a region already reeling from a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, due to low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant.

New Orleans hospitals planned to ride out the storm with their beds nearly full, as similarly stressed hospitals elsewhere had little room for evacuated patients. And shelters for those fleeing their homes carried an added risk of becoming flashpoints for new infections.

Hurricane force winds started to strike Grand Isle on Sunday morning. Before power was lost on the Louisiana barrier island, a beachfront web camera showed the ocean steadily rising as growing waves churned and palm trees whipped.

Forecasters warned winds stronger than 115 mph (185 kph) were expected soon in Houma, a city of 33,000 that supports oil platforms in the Gulf.

In New Orleans, where the worst weather is expected later, a light rain fell. Cars were parked on the median, which is a few feet higher and can protect against potential flooding

Ida intensified so swiftly that New Orleans officials said there was no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of its 390,000 residents. Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents to leave voluntarily. Those who stayed were warned to prepare for long power outages amid sweltering heat.

Nick Mosca was walking his dog, like most of those who were out.

“I’d like to be better prepared. There’s a few things I’m thinking we could have done. But this storm came pretty quick, so you only have the time you have,” Mosca said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards vowed Saturday that Louisiana’s “resilient and tough people” would weather the storm. He also noted shelters would operate with reduced capacities “to reflect the realities of COVID.”

Edwards said Louisiana officials were working to find hotel rooms for evacuees so that fewer had to stay in mass shelters. He noted that during last year’s hurricane season, Louisiana found rooms for 20,000 people.

