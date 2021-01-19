PHOTOS: Duo is accused of stealing from local store on consecutive days

KENTWOOD, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you know these guys?

That is what the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public.

TPSO says, “they were captured by security cameras stealing merchandise from the Wilmer Quick Stop on Jan. 16th and 17th.”

The two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

That vehicle is described this way by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Dark colored Honda

Contains temporary license plate

The Wilmer Quick Stop is located at 21526 LA-10.

If you know who the two people are in the photos below, please call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-JAIL.



Images courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office