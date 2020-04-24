PHOTOS: Best and worst places to be quarantined amid COVID-19

As social distancing continues to be a thing amid the coronavirus pandemic, it turns out that being stuck at home is not as bad for some of us as it is for others.
Without access to theme parks, dining out, concerts and other events that call for large gatherings, other past-times have jumped a few notches in importance, such as roomy living spaces, fast internet, varied take-out options and outdoor green spaces to escape the inevitable cabin fever.
Zippia ranked the best and worst cities to be quarantined based on average apartment size, park land per person, residential broadband internet and takeout options.