WASHINGTON D.C. -- According to an affidavit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, Cody Connell of Vivian, Louisiana was arrested Friday for his alleged participation in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Connell was taken into custody after investigators received a screenshot of Connell's social media posts from an anonymous person.

In his post, Connell talks about how he has videos of himself and others breaching the U.S Capitol building. Connell also says it "wasn't planned" and adds that the country needs another "peaceful" protest.