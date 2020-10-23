Photographs and Memories- Professional Photographer Chris Dickinson on Jessop’s Journal

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) From Montana to Minnesota, back to Montana and now Utah. It’s part of the journey story that helped create professional photographer Chris Dickinson who is.

As a little kid, his Mother would take him to the library. Yes, he would read the kids story books. But what really caught his eye were LIFE Magazine and National Geographic. He remembers seeing photographs of far away lands and contemplate the deeper meaning captured in the image.

Chris told me about seeing a picture of little kids standing near their village while fire was raging in the background. He wondered what the crunch of their feet under the gravel road felt like, sounded like, smelled like.

People know me as the #tvhatguy. I was in good company for this interview. Chris and I both get hats made at JW Custom Hats. As Ed Wilets, my collaborator/videographer, was setting up equipment for this episode of Jessop’s Journal, he teased that today was featuring “a lot of hat.”

Chris Dickinson also has a trademark…one incredible looking beard. It seems to fit the persona of a lot of his work photographing Western life. I hope you enjoy a sneak peak of his work in this interview. I asked him to describe a couple of his favorites.

There’s a multigeneration photograph of a ranch family with a unique interaction between a grandfather and his grandson.

The one that got my attention was photographed in the West Desert of Utah with a raw energy and power of horse hooves and sunset. Dust fills the air. You can taste the grit. Now add a 1930’s Harley Davidson Panhead motorcycle and the energy level goes to another level. Think “Mad Max”.

I like the phrase “Life is but a play, with we as the actors.” What that means to me is that our story is told with images. Memories in our mind, flickering on the screen of life.

Chris told me about the most emotional project he worked on. That piece of work that he will always remember.

A Native American woman commissioned Chris to take a photograph of a photograph of her son that committed suicide at the age of 10. But this wasn’t that simple. She then handed him his boots, a hat with special “blessed feather” that was not to touch the ground. He was asked to place these items on an old family table that had the initials of this little boy’s grandmother etched into. Chris then asked her the mother to hold the picture. He told me he wanted to show that connection of this Mother holding onto her child in a way that only a parent can.

Emotions. Emotions caught in a moment. Moments that can now be held, saved, and shared.

“It’s not just a snapshot, it’s a story.”

Stories have power. They help us understand each other. With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop www.dougjessop.com , ABC4 News.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

