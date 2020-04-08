Peyton Manning family and Drago’s Seafood support Tulane Health System employees

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday, April 8, future NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning donated 140 meals from Drago’s Seafood Restaurant on behalf of the Manning family to feed the healthcare workers at Tulane Health System.

“I wanted to take a minute to say thank you to the entire team at Tulane Health System,” said Manning in a special video message to Tulane Health System employees. “As healthcare workers on the front lines, you are demonstrating great courage and commitment, and making great personal sacrifices to care for the sick during this national crisis. I know I speak for Louisiana and the entire nation when I say how grateful I am for each and every one of you. Thank you. Be well. Stay strong and keep up the great work.”

The message from Manning can be seen on the Tulane Medical Center Facebook page.

Employees on Tulane’s COVID units enjoyed the Drago’s Seafood boxed lunch.

“The outpouring of support for our teams has been tremendous,” said Ruth Kain, chief nursing officer of Tulane Health System. “We’ve benefited from many generous community-driven donations and inspiring messages, like the one from Peyton. Our employees are so grateful, and while the food fills their bellies and the messages fill their hearts, it’s the knowledge that our community is rallying around our healthcare teams that helps us get through the difficult days.”