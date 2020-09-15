Peyton Manning charity foundation to award scholarships at six HBCU’s

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley, has endowed six scholarships to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, four in his hometown Louisiana, and two in Tennessee.

The Manning foundation was founded back in 1999.

The six HBCU’s that will receive the endowments are Grambling State University, Southern University, Fisk University, Dillard University, Xavier University, and Tennessee State University. Each endowment will be named after an individual who has connection to the selected universities.

The Fisk University endowment will honor the late Dr. Reavis L. Mitchell Jr., a 40-year history professor who was consulted on African American heritage and cited in publications and documentaries.

The Xavier University endowment will honor Dr. Norman Francis, the schools’s president since 1968. Francis received the presidential medial of freedom in 1996 for his help rebuilding New Orleans and surrounding areas after Hurricane Katrina.

Dillard University will honor Dr. Michael Lomax, who was a former university president. He currently serves as the active president and CEO of the United Negro and College Fund since 2004.

Grambling State University endowment will honor Doug Williams who was the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Southern University endowment will honor Harold Carmichael who is a former Philadelphia Eagles receiver and 2020 Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Tennessee State University endowment will honor Wilma Rudolph, who was the first woman to win three gold medals in the 1960 Olympics.

Manning refused to comment about his personal reflections on the endowment.

