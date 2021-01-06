Person of Interest want in NOPD homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans Police are looking for 41-year-old Ronald Burton. Officials say he is the person of interest in a homicide investigation that occured on October 10, 2020.

The incident took place at 8800 block of Colapissa street. Burton is not wanted in connection with this homicide but police feel he may have some helpful information.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Michael Poluikis at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.