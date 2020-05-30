Person of interest sought for questioning in NOPD homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking to locate a subject described as a person of interest for questioning in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on April 1, 2020 in the 2700 block of Marigny Street.

Joshua McCall is believed to have pertinent knowledge relevant to this investigation, and NOPD Homicide Unit detectives wish to question him.

McCall is not wanted for criminal charges in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of this person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Sasha Tousant at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.