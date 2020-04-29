Perfection times two for these high school seniors

METAIRIE, La – At home, playing ping pong on the dining room table during the coronavirus, they are Alex and Ethan Rupp.
Louisiana brothers.
Fraternal twins actually.
They are both seventeen.
Now online high school seniors at Brother Martin.
They love school.
In fact, these two have been at school every day.
Never missed a day.
Never missed a class, since they were five.
Perfect attendance.
And then, the pandemic.
WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood has the story of the guys who do become a couple of perfect members of America’s Class of 2020.