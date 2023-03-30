Good Morning, New Orleans! We are waking up much cooler after a cold front pushed through on Tuesday. Temperatures remain in the 40s or 50s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

We’ll see far more sunshine today than yesterday, allowing a quick warm up!

Temperatures stay nice all day Thursday, topping out around 76 to 80, itself. Rain chances are tough to come by for these next few days, but you could have an isolated quick, pop up shower!

Our forecast for Hogs looks warm and dry with returning humidity.

Enjoy this beautiful day today!