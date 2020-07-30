Pence campaign bus involved in minor accident in Pennsylvania

Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Donald Trump holds a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A campaign bus carrying Vice President Mike Pence was involved in a minor accident in Pennsylvania on Thursday, reported the Washington Times.

Pence was uninjured in what was being called a “minor fender bender.”

Pence’s motorcade was traveling along a sharp curve when it side-swiped the front fender of a dump truck, said a pool reporter traveling with him.

Shortly after the motorcade was moving again, two police escorts on motorcycles were apparently involved in another accident, according to the Hill.

Per @KDKA —



.@VP Pence "tour bus has been involved in a minor accident with a dump truck on the way to a campaign stop outside of Pittsburgh."https://t.co/oTYtcF9ZqY pic.twitter.com/4LgGlMvhWn — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 30, 2020

The motorcade resumed a few minutes later.

Pence is scheduled to host a “Cops for Trump” event Thursday in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. He tweeted upon landing that he was “thrilled to be here to support our incredible law enforcement officers!”