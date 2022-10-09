NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A day after downing the Detroit Pistons 107-101 at the Smoothie King Center to move to 2-0 in the NBA preseason, the New Orleans Pelicans announced on Saturday that center Jaxson Hayes, 22, sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow (non-dominant) during the game.

The report claims Hayes will undergo rehabilitation for the injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

New Orleans defeated the Chicago Bulls in the preseason opener on Tuesday night.

The Pelicans will visit San Antonio on Sunday evening, practicing in Metairie on Saturday before traveling to Texas.