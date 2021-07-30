Pelicans add Murphy, Jones in NBA draft

Metairie – The Pelicans drafted experience in the first and second rounds of the NBA draft.
In the first round, pick #17, acquired in a trade with Memphis, the Pelicans selected Trey Murphy, a 6-9 guard from the University of Virginia. Murphy played two years at Rice, before transferring to Virginia. Murphy shot 43.3 percent from three point land last season.
Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon said Murphy was impressive in the pre-draft workout.
In round 2, pick #35, New Orleans selected University of Alabama guard/forward Herbert Jones. The 6-9 Jones was the SEC player of the year, and defensive player of the year. Jones is a senior. This is the second year in a row, the Pelicans drafted an Alabama player. Last season, New Orleans drafted guard Kyra Lewis in the first round.