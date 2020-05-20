Pelican responds to Cade Brumley’s selection as State Superintendent of Education

BATON ROUGE, La. – The following is a statement from Ethan Melancon, director of education policy at the Pelican Institute for Public Policy (Pelican Institute), regarding the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (BESE) eight to three vote to select Dr. Cade Brumley as the next State Superintendent of Education.

“The Pelican Institute would like to extend a warm congratulations to Dr. Brumley on being named our next state superintendent. Louisiana has been a leader in education reforms that ensure every child has access to a school that best fits his or her needs. And yet, much remains to be done. This work is even more urgent now, and we look forward to working with Dr. Brumley to carry on that legacy and lead our state into a new frontier of education policy.”