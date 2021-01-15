Pedestrian struck and killed in Lafourche Parish

GALLIANO – On Thurday, January 14, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 3235, just north of W. 133rd St. in Lafourche Parish. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Brett Adams of Galliano.

According to LSP, the initial investigation revealed Adams was walking in the middle of the roadway in a poorly lit area of LA 3235 when he was struck by a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

Adams suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and was not injured. The driver of the Chevrolet showed no signs of impairment. Toxicology samples were taken from the driver and pedestrian and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night.

Troop C has investigated 3 fatal crashes resulting in 3 deaths in 2021.