Pedestrian Dies in Crash on LA 59 in Mandeville

Mandeville – On Friday, April 24, 2020 shortly after 4:00 AM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian on LA 59 southbound near Alpha Blvd. in St. Tammany Parish. The crash has claimed the life of 33-year-old Christopher M. Jones of New Orleans.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Jones was standing in the center of LA 59 wearing dark clothing. Jones was struck by a southbound commercial motor vehicle. Jones sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. A short time later, Jones succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected for scientific analysis. As troopers review collected evidence, the investigation remains ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.