WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 26, 2023, at 4:40 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were notified of a crash involving a train and pedestrian. The crash occurred around Plum Street in West Monroe, La.

According to authorities, the pedestrian who was struck by the train is now deceased. There are no other details available at this time and the identity of the victim has not been confirmed.

An investigation is underway.

