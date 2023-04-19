NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A staple for music in New Orleans, Peaches Records, is celebrating with music stores across the country this weekend!

With Saturday (April 22nd) being record store day around the world Peaches Records is bringing a party to the community on Friday (April 21st).

The event will feature free snowballs, beer, daiquiris, pizza & coffee all from local businesses throughout New Orleans. The record store hopes to support local business and revitalizes the community’s nostalgia for record stores.

“Record Store Day has been around for a little over a decade now and it has really brought focus back into the record shops and helped people reconnect with us too. It’s an event that has helped to changed the industry again. It’s been a beneficial thing to record shops, even internationally, as shops all over the world are benefiting from it,” said Lee Ray owner of Peaches Records.

Doors will be open at 9 a.m. More information can be found on Peaches Facebook page.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.