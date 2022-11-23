NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Historic New Orleans staple Peaches Records will host a weekend mixer for NOLA residents in light of the holiday shopping weekend.

While during Black Friday most consumers shop with big businesses, Peaches Records has decided to also take place in the annual shopping weekend to celebrate with other record stores across the U.S. for Record Store Day.

Peaches invites NOLA residents to shop local. The mixer will celebrate the history of the relationship that Peaches Records has with the city of New Orleans as well as highlight its resiliency to remain standing post the pandemic.

Peaches took to Facebook to share with followers that “We’re all about sharing the love, so we’re getting all our friends and neighbors in the mix!”

The mixer will be held a 9 a.m. Partygoers can expect free snowballs, beer, pizza & coffee. A Ticket contest for DJ Soul Sister’s 20th Annual NYE Soul Train at Civic NOLA well be taking place as well.

The party will continue the following day for Small Business Saturday. For more information please check out Peaches Facebook page.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.