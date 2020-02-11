“Pat Brister was born an original and died an original.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO)- "Pat was born an original and died an original."

It was an overwhelming day for the St. Tammany Parish community. Friends, family loved ones and colleges are saying their final goodbyes to the well respected, former parish president, Pat Brister.

"She played a lot of roles in her life. Parent, Grandmother, activist, community leader, and parish president," shared Senator John Kennedy, (R-LA).

Hundreds filled the Church of King auditorium with heavy hearts and not a dry eye in sight.

"Her legacy will remain as a force who brought innovation and ideas to our parish for safe haven and other endeavors."

-Michael Cooper, St. Tammany Parish President.



"I think the biggest thing is that she was always there to help people regardless of who they were," shared Donald Villere, Mayor of Mandeville.



"She meant a lot to our community. This is a devastating loss to St. Tammany Parish and to all of her friends and family," said Sheriff Randy Smith.



Another service will take place on Wednesday but, it will be for family only. It will take place at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.