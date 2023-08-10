RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — A car crash claimed the life of a 76-year-old North Carolina woman on Wednesday, August 10.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on LA 44 near W. Third Street in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Reports show that 66-year-old Ronald Williams attempted to pass a vehicle infront of him when he crossed the center of the roadway, and lost control of the vehicle.

William’s traveled off the roadway and impacted several objects before impacting a residence.

Mary Davis, who was a passenger in the rear seat, suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene.

Williams and a front seat passenger suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital. There are no updates on their conditions at this time.

There were no reported injuries from the other vehicle.

A routine toxicology reports was taken from William at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

