ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A woman is dead and another is facing negligent homicide, among other charges, after a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon on U.S. 61 near South Purpera Avenue.

State Police say Jennie Alexander was driving north when she veered off the road, crossed the median and hit another car in the southbound lane.

Reports show the front passenger in the other vehicle, 39-year-old Brandi Hall, died as a result of the crash. The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, and a juvenile in the back was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Alexander had minor injuries sustained during the crash.

Impairment is not known at this time. Investigators have arrested Alexander, accusing her of negligent homicide, negligent injuring and careless operation. She was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.