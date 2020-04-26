Partnership between Jefferson Parish Councilman Byron Lee and Mayor Cantrell brings testing to Marrero

Jefferson Parish Councilman Byron Lee has partnered with New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell along with LCMC to bring a temporary mobile testing site to Marrero.

This is slated to begin on Tuesday, April 28th.

Lee says the Marrero area was chosen due to the disproportionate number of deaths in the African American community on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish.

The mobile testing site is said to provide testing to residents whether they are experiencing symptoms of the virus or not.

Lee says there will be 250 tests available each day. While on-site, residents will receive access to additional resources and free essentials donated by businesses.

Councilman Lee says in a press release, “Having a mobile testing site stationed in Marrero is essential and will be transformative in our efforts to reduce the spread amongst the black and brown community, ensuring they receive readily accessible access to testing and the education and resources needed whether they test positive or have tested negative but live with someone who has tested positive. This increased testing in hard-hit areas is crucial as the Parish evaluates safely reopening.”

