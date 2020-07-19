Part IIII : Football is Family for Ensminger Jr.

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana high school football is a way of life in this state and nobody knows that more than the Ensminger family.

Over the years, Assumption High school has been a hotbed for NFL talent. Now, Steven Ensminger Jr. wants to help build the Mustang program into a 4-A powerhouse.

Jr. joined the Assumption coaching staff shortly after veteran Coach Keith Menard took over in late May. Together this Menard-Ensminger duo have their sights set on a state title.

“Coming here has got me going again a little bit and new things should rejuvenate you and get you excited,” said Coach Menard. “Then hiring him has kind of challenged me to really restudy my playbook and make sure what we’re doing is right and we have some really good conversations about what we’re trying to do.”

