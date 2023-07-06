NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An opening date has been set for the new Parklet permit applications.
The Parklets are small parking lots part of a program introduced during COVID-19 safely attract customers to bars and restaurants. The new permits will allow bars and restaurants to utilize on-street parking spaces in front of their business to expand outdoor seating options.
The new application follows a change in the City of New Orleans Code of Ordinances and Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance. The criteria are as follows:
- Parklet Permit right-of-way usage fees are waived for the first year of the program (application and issuance fees still apply)
- Parklet designs shall be approved for permits upon conforming to the Parklet Design Guide (Any parklet designs which do not conform to the Parklet Design Guide would be approved on a case-by-case basis by the Design Advisory Committee)
- Eligible businesses that participated in the Parklet Pilot Program must reapply for the new Parklet Permit and have a 30-day grace period to begin the permitting process
- Parklet Pilot Program participants that qualify for the new Parklet Permit and are actively pursuing a new Parklet Permit may continue to use their existing parklets until issuance of a new Parklet Permit or until the business stops actively pursuing the new Parklet Permit
- Businesses that do not qualify for or choose not to pursue the new Parklet Permit have a 30-day grace period to coordinate removal of their pilot parklets
Applications will be available on August 1 on the One Stop App at onestopapp.nola.gov/.
