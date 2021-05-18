Parking restrictions lifted in New Orleans as heavy rain passes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS— As heavy rain sweeps through the metro-area, parking restrictions are lifted in New Orleans so that residents can move their vehicles to higher ground.

Those restrictions are lifted until 6:00 p.m. on May 18. Remember to stay clear from blocking streetcar tracks, sidewalks and bike paths.

Peyton LoCicero with our Good Morning New Orleans crew was out chasing the storm all morning long. This is what the Carrollton Underpass looked like as our WGNO crew keeps a close eye on the roads in Mid City for flooding.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News