JEFFERSON PARISH (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish School Board will vote on an infrastructure and efficiency plan Wednesday night that will close eight schools across the district.

Although some school officials say the plan is the step in the right direction for the district, some parents say the board is not thinking about the students.

Among the recommendations in the infrastructure and efficiency plan to be considered by the school board are moving Haynes Academy students to Grace King High School and Grace King students moving to either Riverdale or Bonnabel high schools.

Ginger Dantonio, the mother of a Grace King freshman and band member, worries there will be fewer opportunities for students at the other schools.

“He’s a freshman, taking AP classes. There are classes at Grace King that no other school offers,” Dantonio said. “It’s the football players. It’s the baseball players. It’s the soccer players. It’s all the kids who [play] sports. It’s dance team. How do they all fit in?”

According to Dantonio, a big portion of the students at Grace King walk to and from school.

“[For] extracurricular stuff, they stay after, and then they walk home from there,” Dantonio said. “They’re not going to be able to be in anything extra because they’re going to have to make sure they get on the bus.”

Jefferson Parish School Board member Clay Moise says it is impossible to please everyone with a decision like this.

“When you have such a huge transformation, there’s always going to be some sacrifice, and unfortunately, our juniors this year that are in the affected schools will wind up having to do some of the sacrificing,” Moise said.

Right now, the district has the capacity to serve 60,000 students but is only serving fewer than 50,000 students, according to Moise.

“If you just do the rough math, we’re a 600-million-dollar-a-year business; if we close 10% of our schools, you could save 60 million [dollars],” Moise said. “Now, we do have a layer of fixed overhead that would have to come off of that, but we could save tens of millions of dollars that can go right back into the classroom.”

The school board will vote on the plan during their regular meeting Wednesday night at 6 p.m.